$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

