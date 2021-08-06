500,000 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Acquired by Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. RedBall Acquisition comprises 3.1% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. 26,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,669. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

