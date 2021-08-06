$56.96 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $56.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.10 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $230.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $241.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.30 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $287.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 202,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

