61,602 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,876 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

