$66.49 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report sales of $66.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.13 million to $66.97 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $279.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.79 million, with estimates ranging from $292.62 million to $296.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 156.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 82,656 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $146,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

