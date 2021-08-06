$72.03 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post sales of $72.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $53.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $267.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.80 million to $268.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

