$730.47 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.93 million to $731.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $577.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. 702,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $5,686,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

