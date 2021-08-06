$739.56 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $739.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.05 million. Incyte reported sales of $620.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 909,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.91. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.