$77.54 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce sales of $77.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $79.06 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.96. 6,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

