$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce sales of $80.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the highest is $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

BBCP opened at $8.84 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

