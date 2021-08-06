8,718 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Uniti Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uniti Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

