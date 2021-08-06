8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 8X8 in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. 718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94.

In other news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 373,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

