908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $488,100.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $488,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

908 Devices stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 194,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,636. The company has a market capitalization of $910.73 million and a P/E ratio of -26.90. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.