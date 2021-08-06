90,892 Shares in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2,142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.