9,685 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 320,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.