996 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,773.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

