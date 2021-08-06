AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

