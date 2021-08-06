Abcam’s (ABC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,545.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,363.55. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.