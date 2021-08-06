Abcam’s (ABC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,545.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,363.55. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).
Abcam Company Profile
