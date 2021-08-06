AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,796,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after purchasing an additional 505,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

