Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 8.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.18. 76,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,514,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

