Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 8.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.18. 76,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,514,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.