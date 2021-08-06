Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.18. 2,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,303. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

