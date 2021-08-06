Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

ABMD stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.62. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,303. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.71. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.