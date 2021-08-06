Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.33 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $447.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

