Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.95. 896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,299. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after buying an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

