ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,521. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.