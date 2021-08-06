ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,521. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

