Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,378. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $771.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $30.38.
Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.