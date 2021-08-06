Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 5,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

