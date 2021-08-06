Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $79.83, but opened at $84.47. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $81.43, with a volume of 144,345 shares traded.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

