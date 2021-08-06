Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives $9.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

