AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AHCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 33,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.