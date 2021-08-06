Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.69 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02.

In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,656,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,839 shares of company stock worth $4,546,595 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

