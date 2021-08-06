ADC Therapeutics SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.52) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

