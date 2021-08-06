AdEx (ADX) Price Down 3.4% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00898776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00097701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042658 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars.

