Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,439.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,439 ($44.93) and last traded at GBX 3,422 ($44.71), with a volume of 556197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,383 ($44.20).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,202.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.