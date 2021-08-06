ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ADT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 36,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 98,587 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,607 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 231,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 108,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

