ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADTN. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.
ADTN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
