ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADTN. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.