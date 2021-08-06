ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ADTRAN traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 1004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

