Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,573. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

