Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 2,439,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

