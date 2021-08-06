AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $31.99. 1,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc owned 0.21% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

