Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 735 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

XSW opened at $173.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.87. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $177.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.