Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,175 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 129.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,213,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 71,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,425.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100,407 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

