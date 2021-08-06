Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

RYN opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 246.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.