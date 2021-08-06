Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 724.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.44 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

