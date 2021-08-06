Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 7,405.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in JFrog by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JFrog by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth $50,985,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

