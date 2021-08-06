Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $325.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

