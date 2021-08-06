Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 22,734 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

