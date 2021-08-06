Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

