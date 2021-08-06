Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.
Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
