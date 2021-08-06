AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.