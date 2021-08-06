AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.