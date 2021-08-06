Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Buys $67,372.29 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $67,372.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,955,912.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

Shares of AFBI opened at $13.21 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

